Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today
German states will be releasing their CPI prints for November today
German annual inflation kept in deflation territory last month and the same is expected going into the release this month, as estimates are for CPI to come in at -0.2% y/y.
Much like the rest of the region, inflation pressures are likely to keep more subdued going into the year-end and that shouldn't materially change the outlook going into the ECB meeting in December - where more policy action will be taken.
As always, keep an eye on the Saxony report for hints of core inflation while all the other reports cumulatively should set the benchmark for what to expect from the national reading later on in the day. Here's the agenda for today:
0800 GMT - Saxony
0900 GMT - Brandenburg
0900 GMT - Hesse
0900 GMT - Bavaria
0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures
Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.