Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for November today









Much like the rest of the region, inflation pressures are likely to keep more subdued going into the year-end and that shouldn't materially change the outlook going into the ECB meeting in December - where more policy action will be taken.





As always, keep an eye on the Saxony report for hints of core inflation while all the other reports cumulatively should set the benchmark for what to expect from the national reading later on in the day. Here's the agenda for today:





0800 GMT - Saxony

0900 GMT - Brandenburg

0900 GMT - Hesse

0900 GMT - Bavaria

0930 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1100 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1300 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.



