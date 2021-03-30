Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for March today

The special factors outlined here have contributed to the spike in German inflation pressures to start the year and that may be more evident as we look towards 2H 2021, especially with base effects and slumping energy prices last year kicking in as well.





That said, the more swingy and volatile nature of the readings will make it tough to draw much conclusions in the months ahead. As such, expect the ECB to continue to brush aside any upticks even if they may come close or actually hit 2%.





Here's the agenda for today:



0700 GMT - Saxony

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.





