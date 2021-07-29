Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today





Given how cost inflation is still holding up as seen in the PMI readings, things aren't likely to let up any time soon and that means we should still see higher inflation pressures persist in the months ahead and likely throughout 2H 2021.





Here's the agenda for today:



0430 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia

0800 GMT - Brandenburg

0800 GMT - Hesse

0800 GMT - Bavaria

0900 GMT - Saxony

0900 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg

1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

The estimate for the national reading is for annual inflation to cross +3.0% y/y and the EU-harmonised reading to rise up to +2.9% y/y.