Heads up: Key central bankers to speak later in the day

Powell and Lagarde are on the agenda

It is all about climate change when it comes to central bank speakers today so don't expect much policy remarks to flow through.





The key one to watch will be at 1100 GMT, where Fed chair Powell, ECB president Lagarde, and PBOC governor Yi Gang will be participating in a panel discussion on climate change





The panel carries the title: "Central banks and climate change: how to manage expectations, balance actions and communication and contribute to coordinate with other important actors?", and will carry on for about 1 hour 45 minutes.





As such, I don't expect much of a Fed reaction to the job numbers later before the FOMC blackout period begins this weekend until the meeting in two weeks' time.