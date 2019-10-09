Heads up: Scottish court ruling on Brexit delay letter due soon

The decision will be due at around 1000 GMT





The judges are now being asked to act directly if Boris Johnson refuses to request an extension, meaning that the appellants are seeking the court to sign the extension letter on behalf of the prime minister if he refuses to do so himself.







ForexLive

The latter case may take away some risk of Johnson not obeying the law so just take note of the ruling here, which should be due in just under 10 minutes from now.





This pertains to an appeal after the Scottish Court of the Session ruled in favour of Boris Johnson on Monday that there was "no doubt" that he will ask for an extension in a no-deal scenario. The case returns to the highest court again today but with a twist.