Hedge fund manager Einhorn (Greenlight Capital) - stock market is just about "completely" broken
David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital writing in his quarterly letter to shareholders
Citing
- GameStop
- Archegos
and other market developments.
"It's as if there are no financial fraud prosecutors; companies and managements that are emboldened enough to engage in malfeasance have little to fear".... because there is no cop on the beat, the stock market is just about "completely" broken.
