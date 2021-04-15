Hedge fund manager Einhorn (Greenlight Capital) - stock market is just about "completely" broken

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital writing in his quarterly letter to shareholders

Citing 
  • GameStop
  • Archegos
and other market developments.

"It's as if there are no financial fraud prosecutors; companies and managements that are emboldened enough to engage in malfeasance have little to fear".... because there is no cop on the beat, the stock market is just about "completely" broken.


David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital writing in his quarterly letter to shareholders
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose