Here is a forecast for GBP/USD to 1.40, but it'll be a bumpy (Brexit influenced) road

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A note via Standard Chartered on sterling projections in the new year:

  • 1.38 by the end of Q3
  • 1.40 by the end of 2020

Comments:

  • We still expect GBP strength
  • But with more volatility, a jagged upward path
  • investors are concerned about "cliff-edge" Brexit risk, but this should decline - Stan Chart say political incentives do not support the risk of economic disruption

---

The jagged cable path of 2019 (so far …):

Standard Chartered gbp/USD sterling projections in 2020
