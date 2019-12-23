Here is a forecast for GBP/USD to 1.40, but it'll be a bumpy (Brexit influenced) road

A note via Standard Chartered on sterling projections in the new year:

1.38 by the end of Q3

1.40 by the end of 2020

Comments:

We still expect GBP strength

But with more volatility, a jagged upward path

investors are concerned about "cliff-edge" Brexit risk, but this should decline - Stan Chart say political incentives do not support the risk of economic disruption

The jagged cable path of 2019 (so far …):