Here is a forecast for GBP/USD to 1.40, but it'll be a bumpy (Brexit influenced) road
A note via Standard Chartered on sterling projections in the new year:
- 1.38 by the end of Q3
- 1.40 by the end of 2020
Comments:
- We still expect GBP strength
- But with more volatility, a jagged upward path
- investors are concerned about "cliff-edge" Brexit risk, but this should decline - Stan Chart say political incentives do not support the risk of economic disruption
---
The jagged cable path of 2019 (so far …):