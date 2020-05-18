Here is what's ahead for the proposed €500bn Recovery Fund (a rocky road)

Germany and France have put their hands up in agreement to the support the €500bn Recovery Fund

The path ahead for getting approval is a rocky one though:

will require unanimous support of the rest of the 27 EU members

If it gets that far:

funds would be raised by the European Commission

they'd borrow on capital markets

then disburse the funds to nations as needed (provided as grants, not loans)

Giving the cash away, net lending it, is a sticking point, so far, for Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden (and perhaps others).





Nevertheless, the support from the big two was enough to help risk along on Monday:

€500 billion cash splash + coronavirus vaccine = a big Monday (ICYMI)

Is that €500 billion in your pack or are you just happy to see me?

Is that €500 billion in your pack or are you just happy to see me?



