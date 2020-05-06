Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for April
- Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
- prior 38.4
- Will show the impact of the broad shut down across the economy
2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for April, final
- preliminary: -34, prior also -34
2350 Japan monetary base April
0000 GMT New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson speech
- pre-budget speech
- expect supportive remarks
0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation
in the 1-3, 5-10 years left until maturity window
0130 GMT Australia trade balance for March
- expected surplus of AUD 6bn, prior surplus 4.361bn
- exports prior -4.7% m/m
- imports prior -4.3%
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite
- Services expected 50.1, prior 43.0
- Composite prior 46.7
0300 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand inflation expectations survey
- 2 year inflation expectations for Q2, prior 1.93%
- Can be a market mover but probably not too much this time around with the focus elsewhere