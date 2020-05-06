Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for April

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
  • prior 38.4
  • Will show the impact of the broad shut down across the economy

2301 GMT UK - GfK Consumer Confidence for April, final

  • preliminary: -34, prior also -34

2350 Japan monetary base April

0000 GMT New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson speech

  • pre-budget speech
  • expect supportive remarks

0110 GMT Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 5-10 years left until maturity window

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for March

  • expected surplus of AUD 6bn, prior surplus 4.361bn
  • exports prior -4.7% m/m
  • imports prior -4.3%

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite

  • Services expected 50.1, prior 43.0
  • Composite prior 46.7

0300 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand inflation expectations survey

  • 2 year inflation expectations for Q2, prior 1.93%
  • Can be a market mover but probably not too much this time around with the focus elsewhere

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose