Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Not much on the agenda to move the forex in this lot:

2145 GMT New Zealand card spending for nov November

  • retail expected +0.5% m/m, prior -0.6%
  • total prior -0.2%

2330 GMT Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for December

  • prior +4.5% to a still net pessimistic 97.0

2350 GMT Japan PPI for November

  • expected +0.7% m/m prior +1.1%

0000 GMT New Zealand half-year fiscal and economic update

  • NZ government accounts are in good shape. The release today may give hints of what spending and investment is to come.



