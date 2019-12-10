Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Not much on the agenda to move the forex in this lot:
2145 GMT New Zealand card spending for nov November
- retail expected +0.5% m/m, prior -0.6%
- total prior -0.2%
2330 GMT Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for December
- prior +4.5% to a still net pessimistic 97.0
2350 GMT Japan PPI for November
- expected +0.7% m/m prior +1.1%
0000 GMT New Zealand half-year fiscal and economic update
- NZ government accounts are in good shape. The release today may give hints of what spending and investment is to come.