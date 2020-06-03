Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Not much to here to shove around FX rates upon release

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for May

prior -1.1% m/m

ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0130 GMT Australia trade balance for April

expected surplus of AUD 7.5bn, prior was a surplus of AUD 10.6bn

imports are expected to slow due to decreased demand domestically

exports are likely to be down but nevertheless are still a bright point for the Australian economy



0130 GMT Australia - preliminary retail sales data for April

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is releasing preliminary estimates for some data, today its for retail sales in April. The flash estimates are part of the ABS' effort to provide more timely information during the coronavirus outbreak and response.

Preliminary figures are based on data covering around 80% of the sector. And are, of course, subject to revision as more information comes in later.

The ABS has moved to releasing preliminary retail sales estimates as part of an effort to provide more timely information on the impacts of the Coronavirus.



