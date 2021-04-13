Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ monetary policy decision

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for February 

  • expected 2.5%, prior -4.5% m/m

  • expected 2.4%, prior 1.5% y/y

  • Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for April

  • prior +2.6% m/m to 111.8

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

0200GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision:
The Monetary Authority of Singapore monetary policy decision is also due today:
announcement due at 0000GMT alongside Q1 advance GDP

