Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ monetary policy decision
2350 GMT Japan Core Machinery Orders for February
expected 2.5%, prior -4.5% m/m
expected 2.4%, prior 1.5% y/y
Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for April
prior +2.6% m/m to 111.8
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation0200GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision:
The Monetary Authority of Singapore monetary policy decision is also due today:
announcement due at 0000GMT alongside Q1 advance GDP
