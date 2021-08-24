Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 25 August 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2245 GMT New Zealand trade balance for July

  • prior NZD 261m (expectations I have seen for this are for a deficit in July with still strong imports while exports are expected to be not as strong as in June) 

  • prior NZD 5.95bn

  • prior NZD 5.69bn

0130GMT Australia Construction work done for Q2

  • expected 2.5% q/q, prior 2.4%

  • This data will be an input into the economic growth numbers (GDP for Q2 is due on September 1). Construction has been a big beneficiary of the fiscal (and monetary) support outlaid in response to the pandemic and the associated restrictions imposed. Housing, public works (infrastructure) leading the way. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose