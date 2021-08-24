Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 25 August 2021
2245 GMT New Zealand trade balance for July
prior NZD 261m (expectations I have seen for this are for a deficit in July with still strong imports while exports are expected to be not as strong as in June)
prior NZD 5.95bn
prior NZD 5.69bn
0130GMT Australia Construction work done for Q2
expected 2.5% q/q, prior 2.4%
- This data will be an input into the economic growth numbers (GDP for Q2 is due on September 1). Construction has been a big beneficiary of the fiscal (and monetary) support outlaid in response to the pandemic and the associated restrictions imposed. Housing, public works (infrastructure) leading the way.