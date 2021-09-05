Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
As a reminder, today is a holiday in the US (Labor Day) and Canada (also Labour Day)
0100 GMT Australia - TD / Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for August
prior 0.5% m/m and 2.6% y/y
prior for the core measure, trimmed mean:+0.5% m/m % 1.9% y/y
Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.
0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for August, an indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
prior -1.4% m/m
0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for August
prior -0.5% m/m
ANZ survey of internet and newspaper job advertisements as an indicator to the health or otherwise of the Australian labour market