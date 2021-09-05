Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

As a reminder, today is a holiday in the US (Labor Day) and Canada (also Labour Day)

0100 GMT Australia - TD / Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for August

  • prior 0.5% m/m and 2.6% y/y

  • prior for the core measure, trimmed mean:+0.5% m/m % 1.9% y/y 

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data. 

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for August, an indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

  • prior -1.4% m/m

0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for August

  • prior -0.5% m/m

  • ANZ survey of internet and newspaper job advertisements as an indicator to the health or otherwise of the Australian labour market


