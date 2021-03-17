Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australia jobs report

GDP (sa) q/q expected 0.2%, prior 14.0% (this the bounce out of initial lockdown)

GDP y/y expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Bulletin

The Bulletin is out 4 times a year and "contains articles that discuss economic and financial developments as well as the Bank's operations."

0030GMT Australian employment report for

Employment Change: K expected +30K, prior +29.1K

Unemployment Rate: % expected 6.3%, prior 6.4%

Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +59.0K

Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -29.8K

Participation Rate: % expected 66.1%, prior was 66.1%

Also at 0030 GMT RBA FX transactions (of relevance when the Bank is intervening in forex, which it isn't so it isn't)





0105 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia - speech by Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets)

Topic is: The End of LIBOR and the Australian market

at the ISDA Virtual Conference on benchmark Strategies, Online

I suspect there will be not much of relevance for an immediate AUD impact



