Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australia jobs report

First up on the data agenda is New Zealand GDP for Q4 2020 at 2245 GMT 

  • GDP (sa) q/q expected 0.2%, prior 14.0% (this the bounce out of initial lockdown)

  • GDP y/y expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Bulletin

  • The Bulletin is out 4 times a year and "contains articles that discuss economic and financial developments as well as the Bank's operations."

0030GMT Australian employment report for 

  • Employment Change: K expected +30K, prior +29.1K

  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 6.3%, prior 6.4%

  • Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +59.0K

  • Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -29.8K

  • Participation Rate: % expected 66.1%, prior was 66.1%

Also at 0030 GMT RBA FX transactions (of relevance when the Bank is intervening in forex, which it isn't so it isn't)

0105 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia - speech by Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets)
  • Topic is:  The End of LIBOR and the Australian market 
  • at the ISDA Virtual Conference on benchmark Strategies, Online
  • I suspect there will be not much of relevance for an immediate AUD impact


