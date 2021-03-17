Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Australia jobs report
First up on the data agenda is New Zealand GDP for Q4 2020 at 2245 GMT
GDP (sa) q/q expected 0.2%, prior 14.0% (this the bounce out of initial lockdown)
GDP y/y expected 0.5%, prior 0.4%
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0030 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Bulletin
The Bulletin is out 4 times a year and "contains articles that discuss economic and financial developments as well as the Bank's operations."
0030GMT Australian employment report for
Employment Change: K expected +30K, prior +29.1K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 6.3%, prior 6.4%
Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +59.0K
Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -29.8K
Participation Rate: % expected 66.1%, prior was 66.1%
- Topic is: The End of LIBOR and the Australian market
- at the ISDA Virtual Conference on benchmark Strategies, Online
- I suspect there will be not much of relevance for an immediate AUD impact