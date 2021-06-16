Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - BoC, RBA speakers
2230 GMT - Bank of Canada Governor Macklem speaking in parliament before an upper house committee. The BoC has indicated it expects inflation to hover around 3% over the next several months before moderating. Macklem will no doubt speak on this and may add a new slant given the FOMC and Powell beginning to indicate a wee bit of wavering with the update to their dots.
2245 GMT New Zealand GDP for Q1 2021
GDP (sa) q/q expected +0.5%, prior -1.0%
GDP y/y expected +0.9%, prior -0.9%
consumer spending, construction are underpinning growth while international tourism is absent
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week0010 GMT - Philip Lowe, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor speech
- topic is: From Recovery to Expansion
- venue is the Australian Farm Institute Conference
- I'll have more to come on this separately
0130 GMT China new home prices for May
0130 GMT Australia labour market, jobs report, for May'
Employment Change: K expected +30K, prior -30.6K
Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.5%, prior 5.5%
Full-Time Employment Change: K prior was +33.8K
Part-Time Employment Change: K prior was -64.4K
Participation Rate: % expected 66.1%, prior was 66.0%
- Earlier preview comments here: AUD traders - a big week coming up, Tuesday RBA info and Thursday RBA Gove Lowe and jobs report