Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - BoC, RBA speakers

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2230 GMT - Bank of Canada Governor Macklem speaking in parliament before an upper house committee. The BoC has indicated it expects inflation to hover around 3% over the next several months before moderating. Macklem will no doubt speak on this and may add a new slant given the FOMC and Powell beginning to indicate a wee bit of wavering with the update to their dots.

2245 GMT New Zealand GDP for Q1 2021

  • GDP (sa) q/q expected +0.5%, prior -1.0%

  • GDP y/y expected +0.9%, prior -0.9%

  • consumer spending, construction are underpinning growth while international tourism is absent

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

0010 GMT - Philip Lowe, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor speech
  • topic is: From Recovery to Expansion
  • venue is the Australian Farm Institute Conference
  • I'll have more to come on this separately 
0130 GMT China new home prices for May

0130 GMT Australia labour market, jobs report, for May'
2230 GMT - Bank of Canada Governor Macklem speaking in parliament before an upper house committee. The BoC has indicated it expects inflation to hover around 3% over the next several months before moderating. Macklem will no doubt speak on this and may add a new slant given the FOMC and Powell beginning to indicate a wee bit of wavering with the update to their dots.


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose