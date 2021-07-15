Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 16 July 2021 - BOJ day
Bank of Japan policy statement due today. As always there is no firmly scheduled time for its release ... 0230 - 0330GMT is the good bet
Also on the data front coming up:
2230 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for June
- expected 55.8
- prior 58.6
2245 GMT NZ CPI - inflation in New Zealand for Q2 2021
- CPI expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.8%
- CPI expected 2.8% y/y, prior 1.5%
I'll have more to come on this separately
0300 GMT ... The Reserve Bank of New Zealand releases their own preferred core inflation measure.
- 'Sectoral Factor Model Inflation Gauge', the Q1 was 1.9% y/y (see pic below)
- The RBNZ target band for core inflation is 1-3%