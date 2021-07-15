Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 16 July 2021 - BOJ day

Bank of Japan policy statement due today. As always there is no firmly scheduled time for its release ... 0230 - 0330GMT is the good bet

Also on the data front coming up:

2230 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for June expected 55.8

prior 58.6 2245 GMT NZ CPI - inflation in New Zealand for Q2 2021 CPI expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.8%

CPI expected 2.8% y/y, prior 1.5% This is an important piece of data for the RBNZ as posted yesterday: This is an important piece of data for the RBNZ as posted yesterday:

I'll have more to come on this separately





0300 GMT ... The Reserve Bank of New Zealand releases their own preferred core inflation measure.

'Sectoral Factor Model Inflation Gauge', the Q1 was 1.9% y/y (see pic below)

The RBNZ target band for core inflation is 1-3%



