Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 4 September 2020

If ya'll done finished trashing stocks? OK then. The big event is coming up during the US morning on Friday, nonfarm payrolls. But, ahead in Asia:

2245 GMT New Zealand Q2 building works q/q (expected -30%, shutdown impacts obviously vs. Q1 was -5.7)





0110 GMT Bank of Japan JGB QE purchases, in the 5 to 10 years remaining until maturity window





0130 GMT Australia retails sales data for July

the preliminary estimate for this was +3.3% in July (June was +2.7%)

If its a decent result today it will be discounted given that August is likely to be much weaker given the second shutdown in Australia's 2nd largest city bit.



