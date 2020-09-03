Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Friday 4 September 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

If ya'll done finished trashing stocks? OK then. The big event is coming up during the US morning on Friday, nonfarm payrolls. But, ahead in Asia:

2245 GMT New Zealand Q2 building works q/q (expected -30%, shutdown impacts obviously vs. Q1 was -5.7)

0110 GMT Bank of Japan JGB QE purchases, in the 5 to 10 years remaining until maturity window

0130 GMT Australia retails sales data for July 
  • the preliminary estimate for this was +3.3% in July (June was +2.7%)
  • If its a decent result today it will be discounted given that August is likely to be much weaker given the second shutdown in Australia's 2nd largest city bit.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose