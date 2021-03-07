Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 8 March 2021
China's trade balance for January and February (combined) was out over the weekend, export and import beats here:
On the calendar here today:
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for January
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1253.4bn, prior Y 1165bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 2207.2bn, prior Y 2278bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y -39.3bn, prior Y 965.1bn
Note, its a partial holiday in Australia (Melbourne is out along with some other centres, Sydney is in) today, AUD liquidity out of the county will be thinned somewhat