Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Monday 8 March 2021

China's trade balance for January and February (combined) was out over the weekend, export and import beats here:

On the calendar here today:





2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for January BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 1253.4bn, prior Y 1165bn

BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 2207.2bn, prior Y 2278bn Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y -39.3bn, prior Y 965.1bn Later from Japan, 0500 GMT, there are data for the leading index and the 'economy watchers' survey. Later from Japan, 0500 GMT, there are data for the leading index and the 'economy watchers' survey.





Note, its a partial holiday in Australia (Melbourne is out along with some other centres, Sydney is in) today, AUD liquidity out of the county will be thinned somewhat



