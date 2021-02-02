Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - more PMIs from China
Also the quarterly NZ jobs report
2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for January
Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
prior 55.3
New Zealand jobs report for Q4 2020
Unemployment rate expected 5.6%, prior 5.3% .... (scope for a better surprise here)
Employment change expected +0.1% q/q, prior -0.8%
Employment change expected -0.1% y/y, prior +0.2%
Participation rate expected 70.3%, prior 70.1%
Private wages excluding overtime expected +0.5% q/q, prior +0.4%
Private wages including overtime expected +0.4% q/q, prior +0.4%
Average hourly earnings expected +0.3% q/q, prior +1.4%
2200 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for January (final)
preliminary, prior here: Australia Markit preliminary PMIs for January
0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for January
- prior +1.8% m/m
- ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for December 2020
expected 3.0% m/m, prior 2.6%
0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for
Preliminary and priors can be found here: Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for January
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaking, topic is "The Year Ahead", at National Press Club of Australia Conference, Canberra
China PMI
0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite forJanuary
Services expected 55.5, prior 55.8
Composite prior 55.8