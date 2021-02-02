Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - more PMIs from China

Also the quarterly NZ jobs report

2130 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for January 

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

  • prior 55.3

New Zealand jobs report for Q4 2020

  • Unemployment rate expected 5.6%, prior 5.3% .... (scope for a better surprise here)

  • Employment change expected +0.1% q/q, prior -0.8%

  • Employment change expected -0.1% y/y, prior +0.2%

  • Participation rate expected 70.3%, prior 70.1%

  • Private wages excluding overtime expected +0.5% q/q, prior +0.4%

  • Private wages including overtime expected +0.4% q/q, prior +0.4%

  • Average hourly earnings expected +0.3% q/q, prior +1.4%

2200 GMT Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for January (final)


0000 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for January 
  • prior +1.8% m/m
  • ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports

0030 GMT Australia Building Approvals for December 2020

  • expected 3.0% m/m, prior 2.6%

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation


0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaking, topic is "The Year Ahead", at National Press Club of Australia Conference, Canberra

0130 GMT Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Wakatabe speaking

China PMI

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite forJanuary 

  • Services expected 55.5, prior 55.8

  • Composite prior 55.8


