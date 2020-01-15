Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 16 January 2020

2145 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for December

Total card spending prior +1.0% m/m

Retail card spending expected +0.1% m/m, prior +2.6%

2350 GMT Japan - Core Machinery Orders for November

expected +2.9%, prior -6.0% m/m

expected -5.3%, prior -6.1% y/y

Used as a capex indicator for Japan in the months ahead

Also at 2350 GMT Japan - PPI for December

expected 0.1%, prior 0.2% m/m

expected 0.9%, prior 0.1% y/y

Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI. It fell % y/y.

0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for December

Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

expected -8%, prior -12%

0030 GMT Australia - housing finance data for November - I'll have more to come on this separately

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

Bank of Japan Japanese Government Bond purchase operation

in the 5-10 years left until maturity window





0130 GMT China - new home prices for September. While moving higher price gains have been subdued according to this data. Property is an important sector for helping along consumption in China but runaway prices are a concern if it fuels excess leverage.