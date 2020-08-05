Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Thursday 6 August 2020 - Fed speaker
Loretta Mester, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland speaks at 2100GMT.
- Will be on her outlook for the economy
- a Q&A will follow the speech
2350 GMT - Japan international securities flows for the week
0300 GMT New Zealand Q3 inflation expectations
And, that's it. Mester might prompt a forex love, dependent on what she says of course. 2100GMT is a thin liquidity time of the 24 hour FX cycle.