Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 10 February 2021

Not too much on the data agenda to shift around the forex too much. 

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for February 

  • prior -4.5% m/m to 107.0

2350 GMT Japan PPI for January 

  • expected 0.4%, prior 0.5% m/m

  • expected -1.6%, prior -2.0% y/y

  • Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.

  • In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI. 

0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for January 

  • Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

  • expected 60%, prior 65%

0130 GMT China inflation figures for January 

  • China CPI expected 0.0% y/y, prior 0.2% ... Chinese authorities released vast quantities from the Strategic Pork Reserve which helped stabilise food prices

  • PPI expected 0.3% y/y, prior -0.4%

0130 Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Nakamura speaking



