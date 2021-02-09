Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 10 February 2021
Not too much on the data agenda to shift around the forex too much.
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for February
prior -4.5% m/m to 107.0
2350 GMT Japan PPI for January
expected 0.4%, prior 0.5% m/m
expected -1.6%, prior -2.0% y/y
Producer Price Index is inflation at a business-to-business level (in a nutshell). It is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, which is probably a better indication as to what it is.
In the release is also an indication of consumer prices. The 'domestic final goods prices' index, which loosely correlates with CPI.
0001 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for January
- Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected 60%, prior 65%
0130 GMT China inflation figures for January
China CPI expected 0.0% y/y, prior 0.2% ... Chinese authorities released vast quantities from the Strategic Pork Reserve which helped stabilise food prices
PPI expected 0.3% y/y, prior -0.4%