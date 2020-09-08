Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 9 September 2020
On the data agenda today, none of these are likely to shift around forex rates too much upon release. Eyes on stock sentiment as the tech rout continues (can someone please invite Softbank back to play? ;-) ).
2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for August
Heavy Traffic index prior +2.7% m/m
ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.
2245 New Zealand Manufacturing Activity for Q2
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for September
- prior -9.5% to a very pessimistic 79.5
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for September, preliminary
Business Confidence prior -41.8
Activity Outlook prior -17.5
0130 GMT China inflation figures for August
China CPI expected 2.4% y/y, prior 2.7%
PPI expected -1.9% y/y, prior -2.4%