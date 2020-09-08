Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Wednesday 9 September 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

On the data agenda today, none of these are likely to shift around forex rates too much upon release. Eyes on stock sentiment as the tech rout continues (can someone please invite Softbank back to play? ;-) ). 

2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for August 

  • Heavy Traffic index prior +2.7% m/m

  • ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth.

2245 New Zealand Manufacturing Activity for Q2

2350 GMT Japan money stock for August

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for September 

  • prior -9.5% to  a very pessimistic 79.5

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for September, preliminary

  • Business Confidence prior -41.8

  • Activity Outlook prior -17.5

0130 GMT China inflation figures for August 

  • China CPI expected 2.4% y/y, prior 2.7%

  • PPI expected -1.9% y/y, prior -2.4%

0130 GMT Australia home loans for July, I'll have more to come on this separately  


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose