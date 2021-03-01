Here's a long AUD/USD trade recommendation

A note via CBA from Monday contains a buy reco for the Australian dollar

Nominates 0.7750 as an entry with 
  • stop-loss 0.7560
  • profit target 0.8200
Says the background remains positive for AUD:
  • there is an increased probability that major central banks will increase their rate of bond purchases to contain a rising yields, which will further support reflation themes ... and therefore AUD/USD
  • AU-US 10‑year government bond yield differentials are near multi‑month highs
  • AUD/USD sill is undervalued based on relative terms of trade and iron ore prices
  • RBA jawboning will be limited to saying its policy has helped prevent currency moving higher than it would have done otherwise, and not overtly taking the AUD down


