Here's a long AUD/USD trade recommendation

A note via CBA from Monday contains a buy reco for the Australian dollar

Nominates 0.7750 as an entry with

stop-loss 0.7560

profit target 0.8200

Says the background remains positive for AUD:

there is an increased probability that major central banks will increase their rate of bond purchases to contain a rising yields, which will further support reflation themes ... and therefore AUD/USD

AU-US 10‑year government bond yield differentials are near multi‑month highs

AUD/USD sill is undervalued based on relative terms of trade and iron ore prices

RBA jawboning will be limited to saying its policy has helped prevent currency moving higher than it would have done otherwise, and not overtly taking the AUD down



