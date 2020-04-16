Here's another share price surging on coronavirus news (old news)

Subscription Confirmed!
BoC's Wilkins says Bank to buy 1-5 year corporate Bonds (as part of QE)
BoC's Poloz - Bank would have cut interest rates anyway due to oil shock
BOC Gov Poloz reaffirms substantial monetary stimulus is needed
Feds Harker on CNBC: Never faced a situation like this before
Fed's Bullard: Expects lockdown to have a severe economic impact