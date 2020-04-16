Here's another share price surging on coronavirus news (old news)

A company listed on the Australian stock exchange (ASX), Nanoveu, has developed a unique antiviral nanotechnology which it is applying to smartphone and tablet protective screens and cases.

Initial testing demonstrated the firm's technology to be effective against viruses and bacteria link influenza A and E. coli.

Company has engaged laboratories in the US and Singapore to conduct testing on prototypes for the human coronavirus OC43 (a betacoronavirus), which is the same genus as SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).





Shares in the company rocketed yesterday as news on this hit.











