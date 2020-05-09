HK press with more on that US-China Phase 1 trade deal phone link-up
The South China Morning Post say the US wants China to step up the pace of purchases from the US
- the political fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak meant the agreement to buy US goods had become more important
- Directing state-owned enterprises to purchase additional agriculture and energy products was suggested as an avenue for China to explore
SCMP citing an unnamed source.
- US officials acknowledged China was largely delivering on its pledges on issues such as opening market access and improving intellectual property protection - progress is taking place on these, disagreements that persist are not serious enough to undermine the deal
----
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on Friday. The positive development was a factor in helping to boost risk currencies, equities on the Asia session.