The South China Morning Post say the US wants China to step up the pace of purchases from the US

the political fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak meant the agreement to buy US goods had become more important

Directing state-owned enterprises to purchase additional agriculture and energy products was suggested as an avenue for China to explore





SCMP citing an unnamed source.





US officials acknowledged China was largely delivering on its pledges on issues such as opening market access and improving intellectual property protection - progress is taking place on these, disagreements that persist are not serious enough to undermine the deal



----

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on Friday. The positive development was a factor in helping to boost risk currencies, equities on the Asia session.













