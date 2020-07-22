Hong Kong announces requirement to wear masks in indoor public venues, warns of tougher restrictions

This comes as virus cases in the city are continuing to climb

The SCMP reported earlier that the cases today had topped the previous daily record on Sunday of 108 confirmed cases. As such, the government is not taking any chances are now making it a requirement to wear masks indoors.





Officials are also warning of stricter virus control measures, with the possibility of a potential lockdown also not ruled out should the situation worsen.





That's added good news for mask manufacturers, but less so for those hoping for a quicker global recovery. As more and more countries start to see the virus situation take a turn for the worse, global travel will take a longer time to resume normality.



