Hong Kong says that registration for cash handout to start in early July

Hong Kong will be offering HK$10,000 cash handouts for all permanent residents over the age of 18









At the same time, the government also announced tax cuts and other fiscal boosts to try and alleviate pressure off individuals and businesses in the latest budget announcement.







ForexLive

No matter which era we are in.. When all else fails, helicopter money is the way to go.

This is largely to boost consumption activity and ease recent economic worries caused by the protests last year as well as the impact from the coronavirus outbreak.