Huawei: US launched cyber-attacks against its systems

Huawei remarks in an emailed statement





US government is trying to disrupt its normal operations

US instructed law enforcement to threaten its workers

This once again shows that any dispute between the two nations extends beyond the realms of trade. It also highlights why China is adamant to involve Huawei operations with any "trade deal" that may come about between both parties.





The headlines above certainly won't go down well with sentiment as it risks a further divide between the US and Chinese camps, who are still trying to sort out a meeting this month.



