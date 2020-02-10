Hubei reports 2,097 additional coronavirus cases, death toll tops 1000

The latest coronavirus news





Hubei province announces 2,097 additional coronavirus cases and an additional 103 deaths. That pushed the death toll above 1000.





The pace of news cases is slower than 2,531 a day ago.







In important related news, the Chinese National Health Commission has changed their definition of "confirmed case" in their latest guidelines. Starting from Sunday, those who have tested positive but have no symptoms will no longer be regarded as confirmed. This is in contrast to WHO guidance.







Since then, some provinces have been cutting totals.

