IEA says 10 mbpd cut not enough, RIA says OPEC meeting next week may not happen

Two headlines have helped to sap some strength from the oil market:

IEA says an OPEC+ cut of 10 million barrels per day is not enough to stabilize the oil market

Even with the cut they see a potential 15 mbpd build in supplies

They urged all countries to fill up strategic reserves

Meanwhile Russian news agency RIA, citing an unidentified person said the April 6 meeting may not happen if the sides aren't ready.





A key cog is the US and the Texas Railroad Commission is meeting April 14 so they can't even really come to the table until then.

