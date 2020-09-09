ICYMI - Australian agents raid Chinese journalists' residences

The Global Times had this piece on Tuesday but its getting a little more attention today.

Staff from the Australian intelligence agency recently raided the residences of Chinese journalists in Australia

questioned them, seized their computers and smartphones, and asked them not to report the incident

This speaks to the escalating tensions between the two countries. China has detained an Australian journalist in the country. Two Australian journalists left China n haste this week after taking shelter in diplomatic compounds in Beijing.





There are no Australian journalists in China now (apart from the one in jail that is - Cheng Lei has been detained in China on national security grounds), for the first time since 1973.





