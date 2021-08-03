ICYMI: Beijing has cut transport into the city to guard against COVID-19 surge

China stepping up measures to deal with the latest COVID-19 outbreak

The spread of the delta variant is becoming more of a problem globally, with China the latest big name to be impacted significantly.





SCMP reports that some flights, trains, and buses to the Chinese capital have been cancelled as authorities are barring anyone from medium and high-risk areas from entering Beijing in order to stop the virus outbreak through the city.





The report adds that:





"Beijing must be "guarded at all costs" with the fastest, strictest measures and most decisive actions, according to a meeting on Sunday chaired by Beijing Communist Party secretary Cai Qi. Anyone from a city with cases identified has been banned from entering Beijing and flights, trains and long-haul buses from those places have been halted."

Considering the circumstances, that will surely produce a hiccup or two in economic activity across the country.








