ICYMI - China has denied a US Navy request to make scheduled port visits to Hong Kong

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US Navy had scheduled visits for two ships to Hong Kong, one in August (17th) the other in September . 

China has said no.

I haven't seen reasons proffered by China for the refusal. I imagine it'll be because of the tensions in HK, but not sure. 




ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose