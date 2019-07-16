ICYMI: EU expects the US to get WTO approval for US7bn in tariffs on EU goods
Bloomberg carried the report citing unnamed official in Europe, that the European Union is expecting the World Trade Organization to approve Trump's tariffs on goods
At issue is EU subsidies on aircraft production. The dispute between the US and EU has been going on
for
14
years
Yeah …. ICYMI :-D
Looks like its about to come to a head:
- US tariffs of between $5-7 billion
- on helicopters and aircraft parts
- but also on other goods such as cheese, olives and pasta, whiskey