ICYMI: EU expects the US to get WTO approval for US7bn in tariffs on EU goods

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Bloomberg carried the report citing unnamed official in Europe, that the European Union is expecting the World Trade Organization to approve Trump's tariffs on goods

At issue is EU subsidies on aircraft production. The dispute between the US and EU has been going on
for 
14 
years

Yeah …. ICYMI :-D

Looks like its about to come to a head:
  • US tariffs of between $5-7 billion
  • on helicopters and aircraft parts
  • but also on other goods such as cheese, olives and pasta, whiskey

