ICYMI - overnight report China is to ban imports of Australian coal

Bloomberg carried the report citing unnamed people familiar:

Chinese power stations and steel mills have been verbally told to immediately stop using Australian coal

Ports have also been told not to offload Australian coa

It isn't clear when the halt might end or how it might affect long-term contracts that are already in place

A ban on coal would be a significant escalation in tensions between the two countries an would be a negative for AUD.





The latest on this is that the Australian Trade Minister Birmingham is seeking clarification from China.



