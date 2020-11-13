ICYMI - Russia plans to build a naval base in Sudan to resupply its fleet

This is news from Thursday overnight that managed to slip by me.

Last month the US removed Sudan from a list of terrorism supporting nations. Now this!





Moscow Times: Russia to Open Nuclear Warship Logistics Hub in Sudan

(plenty of other media outlets carry the news, I inked to the MT dude to the 'nuclear warship' headline - which is entirely accurate).

Under the draft deal published on the government website, the Russian Navy will station up to four warships, including those with nuclear capabilities, and up to 300 service members in a Sudanese port.

The deal is not yet signed off on, but that dopes seem to be a formality to come.









-

I don't know how accurate this map is re the location of the base:











