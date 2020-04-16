ICYMI: Several European countries extended short-selling bans until next month

Authorities argued that the ban is still needed to stabilise stock prices







France's markets regulator, AMF, defended the decision by saying that it is needed because "the spread of the coronavirus epidemic and the persistence of its consequences on the economy and the financial markets in France".

In any case, just be reminded that Italy's short-selling ban will continue to run until June.





The extension of the bans will apply to France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, and Greece and will be until the middle of next month.