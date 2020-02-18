ICYMI: Trump admin considering cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers (eg. TSMC)
Reuters report on meetings being held this week and next canvassing options targeting Huawei
- administration considering changing US regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei from companies such as Taiwan's TSMC
- chip proposal has been drafted but its approval is far from certain
- "What they're trying to do is make sure that no chips go to Huawei that they can possibly control"
Reuters citing unnamed sources.
- To target global chip sales to Huawei, U.S. authorities would alter the Foreign Direct Product Rule, which subjects some foreign-made goods based on U.S. technology or software to U.S. regulations.