ICYMI: US Ag Sec Perdue says the US is unlikely to impose extra tariffs on China on Sunday

December 15 is the date for a decision on US tariffs on China.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue made comments on Monday indicating no extra tariffs:

"We have a deadline coming up on the Dec. 15 for another tranche of tariffs, I do not believe those will be implemented and I think we may see some backing away,"



"I don't think the president wants to implement these new tariffs but there's got to be some movement on their part to encourage him not to do that and hopefully the signal that they sent over soy and pork reduction might be that signal in that way"

Yeah, ICYMI.





I dunno how in the loop Perdue is. And with Mr. Mood Swing as President who knows anyway?











