ICYMI - US, China may have another trade call this week
This was according to US Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin
He was briefing reporters at the White House yesterday:
"We expect to have another principal-level call this week, and to the extent we make significant progress, I think there's a good chance we'll go there (Beijing) later."
This would be the second time that both sides are officially communicating (after the trade call last week) following the Trump-Xi meeting in Osaka at the end of June. All I can say is... Don't hold your breath if you're expecting anything noteworthy any time soon.