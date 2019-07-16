ICYMI - US, China may have another trade call this week

This was according to US Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin

He was briefing reporters at the White House yesterday:

"We expect to have another principal-level call this week, and to the extent we make significant progress, I think there's a good chance we'll go there (Beijing) later."
This would be the second time that both sides are officially communicating (after the trade call last week) following the Trump-Xi meeting in Osaka at the end of June. All I can say is... Don't hold your breath if you're expecting anything noteworthy any time soon.
