ICYMI: US crude production from 7 major shale formations expected to fall by a record in June

Info from a U.S. Energy Information Administration monthly report issued on Monday (US time).

U.S. crude production from seven major shale formations expected to fall by a record in June

drop of 197,000 barrels / day

to 7.822 million bpd

This ouput would be the lowest since August 2018 says the EIA report.





Meanwhile CL (WTI futures) have reopened for trade for the day on Globex, price settling above $31 on Monday.



















