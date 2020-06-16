IEA says oil demand won't fully recover until at least 2022

IEA comments on the oil market in its latest report





Floating storage of crude oil in May fell by 6.4 mil barrels m/m to 165.8 mil barrels

Global oil supply fell by 11.8 mil bpd in May

Helped by OPEC+ countries reducing output by 9.4 mil bpd

Sees oil demand next year to rise by 5.7 mil bpd, but still lower than in 2019

Oil demand next year to remain 2.4 mil bpd below 2019 levels

On OPEC+, IEA says that they made a "strong start" and delivered 89% of its pledge to cut output but warns that rising prices could pose a problem:





"The market may present producers with an opportunity to ramp up more quickly than dictated by current OPEC+ policy, or US and other non-OPEC production could recover more strongly than forecast."

With oil prices having moved up back close to $40, nobody - even US shale drillers - will want to miss out on the party.



