IEA warns that Iraq oil supply is potentially vulnerable as Middle East tensions flare

IEA comments in its monthly report





Iraq oil supply potentially vulnerable amid rising political risks in the region

US-Iran tensions and Iraqi protests had only minimal impact on oil operations

But fragile situation may limit Iraq's plans to expand oil production capacity

That may make it difficult for global industry to meet rising long-term demand

For some context, Iraq is the second largest oil producer in the Middle East and pumped 4.59 million bpd of oil in December. That said, the OPEC+ pact still requires them to cut around 130k bpd to meet the compliance quota.





However, even with Iraq and all of OPEC+ reaching full compliance, IEA forecasts that the world market still faces a surplus of about 800k bpd in 1H 2020.





That kind of landscape makes it a tough situation to see oil prices significantly higher this year and could suggest that we have already seen the highs for the year amid US-Iran tensions over the past two weeks.



