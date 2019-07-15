If EUR/USD can't rally now...

Time for EUR/USD to make a move





Kit Juckes from SocGen makes a good point about the euro today:





For the world's most-traded and least exciting currency pair, a dovish Fed, a weak-dollar President and a hint of global economic optimism, 'ought' to mean EUR/USD rallies. If it can't stage a move back to 1.14 in the next week or two, what on earth could make it rally?



The euro is down a dozen pips to 1.1258 today with the 200-day moving average at 1.1323 capping the upside.