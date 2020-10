Ifo economist: German economy growing more nervous as coronavirus infections rise

Comments by Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe





Anticipates growth of 2.1% in Q4

Forecast is barring a second lockdown

Closure of schools, daycare would have massive impact on the economy

Export expectations have deteriorated given latest virus situation

Auto sector is an exception to the gloom in the general economy





The active virus cases reported across the country has doubled from 50,000 to over 100,000 in just 10 days with over 250 districts now deemed as 'high risk' areas.







As mentioned in the daily reports, if this sees tighter restrictions introduced, it will weigh more heavily on the economic prospects of the country and the region. In turn, that will present more of a headwind for risk assets and the euro as such.

Germany is on the precipice of seeing its virus situation escalate in a similar manner as we have seen with Spain and France recently, and such a turn of events would be a major blow for Europe's biggest economy.