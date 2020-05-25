German Ifo economist says gradual easing of lockdown offers a glimmer of hope

Comments by Ifo economist, Klaus Wohlrabe





German economy sees light at the end of the tunnel

Business climate in industrial sector improved significantly

But firms are still far from being optimistic

The easing of lockdown is improving mood among retailers

The good news is that overall sentiment has definitely improved relative to the full-scale lockdown seen in April. However, while there may be light at the end of the tunnel, it is likely to be a long tunnel than any quick path out of the darkness.





In any case, the improvement in economic conditions is still subject to virus developments but at least for now things are looking on the up with April likely to signify the bottom.



