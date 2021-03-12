IMF gives the New Zealand economy a tick of approval ... but concerned on the house price bubble

An International Monetary Fund staff report, says:

New Zealand's sound management of covid-19 has enabled faster-than-expected economic recovery

while no additional stimulus needed, fiscal and monetary support should not be withdrawn prematurely

NZ economy is expected to continue recovering in the near term at a more moderate pace

NZ inflation is only expected to durably reach 2% in 2023

New Zealand's unsustainable house prices could trigger an eventual, pronounced correction

The IMF comments on NZ's economy and policy are nothing new really, The warning on the housing bubble is pretty vanilla too.





Who runs that place now anyway???



