IMF gives the New Zealand economy a tick of approval ... but concerned on the house price bubble

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An International Monetary Fund staff report, says:

  • New Zealand's sound management of covid-19 has enabled faster-than-expected economic recovery
  • while no additional stimulus needed, fiscal and monetary support should not be withdrawn prematurely
  • NZ economy is expected to continue recovering in the near term at a more moderate pace
  • NZ inflation is only expected to durably reach 2% in 2023
  • New Zealand's unsustainable house prices could trigger an eventual, pronounced correction

---
The IMF comments on NZ's economy and policy are nothing new really, The warning on the housing bubble is pretty vanilla too. 

Who runs that place now anyway???
