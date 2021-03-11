IMF says US $1.9T stimulus should boost GDP by 5-6% over three years

IMF says estimates still need further analysis

Most countries should benefit from increased US demand for goods and services

With low dollar-funding costs, there is risk of sudden tightening in financial conditions that could spill over to emerging markets

Fed and other central banks need to carefully manage policies and communications to avoid unwarranted tightening

These things are impossible to forecast but it's a good baseline and highlights the upside from another $2.5 trillion on infrastructure.

